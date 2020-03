Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 03:11 Hits: 2

Syria's health ministry said on Sunday that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the country's first officially reported death from the disease.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-syria-virus-death-cases-travel-12588578