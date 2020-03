Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 06:19 Hits: 3

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment to patients outside the United States.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sanofi--regeneron-expand-testing-of-potential-coronavirus-treatment-12589262