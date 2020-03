Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 15:40 Hits: 2

Italy's government will "inevitably" extend beyond April 3 the containment measures it had approved to stem the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the regional affairs minister said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-italy-to-extend-lockdown-beyond-apr-3-says-minister-12587792