Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 23:41 Hits: 3

Saudi forces intercepted a missile over Riyadh late Saturday, state media said, after at least three explosions were heard in the curfew-locked capital amid efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-forces-intercept-missile-over-curfew-locked-riyadh-12586812