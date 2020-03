Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 01:47 Hits: 6

North Korea on Sunday fired at least one "unidentified projectile" into the sea off its east coast, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South's military joint chiefs of staff.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-yonhap-12586784