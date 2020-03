Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 07:35 Hits: 6

NEW YORK: Medical staff in America's coronavirus hotbed New York are struggling with long hours and a dire need for protective equipment - and as infections surge, they increasingly fear for their own safety. Doctors and nurses are working around the clock caring for patients hit by the fast ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-new-york-lack-medical-protection-coronavirus-12585760