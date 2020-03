Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 21:05 Hits: 2

President Tayyip Erdogan called on Friday for a "voluntary quarantine" in which Turks stay at home except for shopping or basic needs to stem a surge of coronavirus cases, which jumped by a third in a day to 5,698 with 92 dead.

