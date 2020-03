Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

MOSCOW: The Russian government has ordered all cafes and restaurants to close for a week from Saturday (Mar 28) to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection. Russian regions are to "halt the activities of public food service organisations," except for delivery services, a government decree said ...

