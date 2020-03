Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 08:11 Hits: 3

As the economic picture grows bleaker every day, economists and policymakers are struggling to come up with new ways to crunch the numbers.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/27/how-much-of-a-hit-will-russias-economy-take-from-the-coronavirus-its-anybodys-guess-a69772