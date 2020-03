Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 03:40 Hits: 13

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders failed to agree on Thursday (Mar 26) on the scale of support for their economies battered by the coronavirus, but gave themselves two more weeks to work out details in a dispute between the ailing south and the fiscally conservative north. Highlighting how the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/eu-covid-19-economy-germany-italy-france-spain-12582186