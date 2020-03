Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 03:41 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Australian researchers are fast-tracking large-scale human testing to see if a vaccine used for decades to prevent tuberculosis can protect health workers from COVID-19, they announced on Friday (Mar 27). The trial of the BCG vaccine will be conducted with 4,000 health workers in hospitals ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australian-researchers-trial-tb-vaccine-fight-coronavirus-12581592