Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 14:11 Hits: 1

British industry expects the government to give the go-ahead to an emergency ventilator production plan on Wednesday that will see a number of firms join forces to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, three sources told Reuters.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/exclusive--uk-industry-expects-ventilator-production-go-ahead-on-wednesday---sources-12576012