Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 15:13 Hits: 1

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 852 to 6,412 on Wednesday, health authorities said, adding that they see signs that the rate of increase of the virus's spread in the country is slowing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/dutch-coronavirus-cases-rise-by-852-to-6-412-spread-may-be-12576056