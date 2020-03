Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 12:51 Hits: 1

“The health of athletes, organizers and all IOC member state representatives is clearly the priority," Russia's sports minister said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/25/we-respect-it-russia-reacts-to-tokyo-olympics-coronavirus-postponement-a69740