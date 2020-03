Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 04:13 Hits: 1

LOS ANGELES: The first known death of a child due to COVID-19 in the United States was a teenager in previously good health, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday (Mar 24). The death of the youth from Lancaster, just north of Los Angeles, was reported hours earlier by public health ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-child-dies-teen-in-good-health-12573514