Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 11:35 Hits: 4

France's stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus outbreak have produced a 20 to 30 percent decline in overall air pollution levels in Paris, according to a report from the region's air quality monitoring agency.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-france-lockdown-reduced-air-pollution-12575648