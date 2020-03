Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 07:57 Hits: 2

More than 158,000 people have signed up to help Britain's National Health Service tackle the coronavirus outbreak just hours after a request for a quarter of a million volunteers, ITV said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/more-than-158-000-volunteer-to-help-uk-fight-coronavirus-12574712