Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 13:19 Hits: 3

More than 1,600 people have been arrested in Jordan in three days for violating a curfew aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, a security official said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jordan-arrests-over-1-600-for-breaking-covid-19-coronavicurfew--12571934