Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 07:08 Hits: 7

Australia's consumer watchdog said Tuesday it was investigating Qantas for alleged anti-competitive behaviour, after its CEO appeared to call for rival Virgin Australia to be cut out of a massive government bailout.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/qantas-probe-allegedly-using-covid19-crisis-sink-rival-12570696