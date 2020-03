Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 07:16 Hits: 6

Turkey imposed restrictions on Tuesday on grocery store opening hours and numbers of shop customers and bus passengers, adding to steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus after the country's death toll from the illness rose to 37.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-sets-shop-bus-restrictions-as-covid19-death-toll-rises-12570792