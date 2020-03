Articles

LONDON: Britain was only "two or three" weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said. In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britain's health service could be overwhelmed. "Unless we act together, unless we make ...

