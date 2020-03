Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 13:16 Hits: 4

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared to 1,002 on Friday from 767 on the previous day, the country's health emergencies chief Fernando Simon said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-covid-19-death-toll-tops-1-000-nearly-20-000-infected-12561044