Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 06:15 Hits: 5

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the start of the Persian new year, said on Friday that U.S. sanctions has forced the country to become self-sufficient as he called on Iranians to preserve unity.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/khamenei-says-us-sanctions-forced-iran-to-become-self-sufficient-12559920