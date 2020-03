Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 05:44 Hits: 2

HONG KONG: With commercial airlines engulfed by the maelstrom of the coronavirus pandemic one sector of the industry favoured by the wealthy is thriving: private jets. Fears of massive bankruptcies and calls for emergency bailouts have swept global carriers in recent days with one top US official ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/wealthy-flock-to-private-jets-airlines-covid-19-pandemic-spreads-12555228