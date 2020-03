Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 19:14 Hits: 2

LONDON: Patients with existing illnesses that cause breathlessness, wheezing or lung problems run a higher risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19 infection due to the new coronavirus, according to a pooled analysis study published on Wednesday (Mar 18). It also found that shortness of breath ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/patients-breathing-lung-problems-highest-risk-covid-19-12554006