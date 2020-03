Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 19:58 Hits: 0

EMS, Switzerland: Britain faces a "massive shortage" of ventilators that will be needed to treat critically-ill patients suffering from coronavirus, after it failed to invest enough in intensive care equipment, a leading ventilator manufacturer said on Wednesday (Mar 18). "England is very poorly ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-massive-shortage-ventilators-swiss-manufacturer-12554152