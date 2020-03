Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:10 Hits: 1

Greece imposed restrictions on the movement of migrants living in overcrowded camps on islands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the migration ministry said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-curbs-migrant-movement-in-crowded-camps-over-coronavirus-12553276