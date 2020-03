Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 02:07 Hits: 2

New York City may soon compel most people to stay in their homes except in emergencies or when shopping for essentials, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, an order already imposed by San Francisco to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-new-york-stay-home-12550748