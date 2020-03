Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 02:41 Hits: 2

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday authorized the use of about US$1 billion in emergency funds and put the National Guard on alert to help as the nation's most populous state grappled with the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-california-united-states-funds-12550836