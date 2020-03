Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 06:14 Hits: 4

Special Counsel Robert Mueller had said the company funded disinformation, memes and fake news to influence the election.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/17/us-drops-case-against-russian-firm-accused-of-2016-election-meddling-a69647