Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 12:29 Hits: 1

“The gates of the [Ukrainian] units opened” because of the Russian priests' presence, an unnamed special forces veteran told Meduza.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/16/russian-priests-cossacks-negotiated-ukraines-surrender-during-crimean-annexation-meduza-a69635