Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 04:28 Hits: 0

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern banned gatherings of 500 people or more on Monday (Mar 16), and said there would be zero tolerance for anyone who violates the country's new self-islolation rules to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Ardern also said the preliminary ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-new-zealand-ardern-12542120