Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 05:01 Hits: 5

Saudi Arabia closed public spaces on Sunday and announced a pause in most government operations while Qatar and Oman imposed entry restrictions as Gulf Arab states broadened efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and support their economies.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-saudi-arabia-gulf-states-12542104