Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 05:40 Hits: 4

SINGAPORE: A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Australia will be replaced by video conference in view of Australia's COVID-19 restrictions, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Mar 16). Mr Lee was originally scheduled to visit Canberra on Mar 23 but ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/coronavirus-covid-19-lee-hsien-loong-australia-visit-12542270