Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 17:18 Hits: 0

AMSTERDAM: All Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants and sport clubs were ordered to be closed on Sunday (Mar 15) as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. The step came as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country rose by 176 to 1 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/netherlands-to-close-schools--restaurants-in-coronavirus-fight-12540662