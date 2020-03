Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 17:32 Hits: 0

CHAMPERY, Switzerland: Alpine ski resorts emptied on Sunday (Mar 15) as governments ordered new measures to limit the spread of coronavirus in Europe, including the closure of ski lifts and restaurants. Switzerland, which has more than 1,500 confirmed cases and is wedged between badly affected ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/skiers-leave-alpine-resorts-as-coronavirus-measures-imposed-12540720