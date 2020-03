Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 03:14 Hits: 0

Austria is making 4 billion euros (US$4.4 billion) immediately available to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the conservative-led government said on Saturday as it ditched a central pledge to balance its budget.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-austria-aid-12539738