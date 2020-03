Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 12:46 Hits: 0

Mayors of Metro Manila's 16 cities announced nighttime curfews on Saturday and urged shopping malls to close for one month, in a bid to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, as the Philippines reported its sixth death.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/philippine-capital-to-undergo-curfew-mall-closures-as-12538100