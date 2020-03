Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 09:17 Hits: 0

Russia needs to close its borders, cancel all mass events and give people the opportunity to spend 60 days at home, he said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/14/russia-should-quarantine-itself-to-halt-coronavirus-billionaire-deripaska-says-a69623