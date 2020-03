Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 23:20 Hits: 0

Mauritania has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Friday (Mar 13), adding to the growing number of cases in West Africa.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mauritania-confirms-first-covid-19-coronavirus-case-12537688