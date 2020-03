Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 00:10 Hits: 0

Major US and European airlines said on Friday (Mar 13) they had begun discussions with governments on obtaining financial assistance to weather a crippling travel slump brought on by the coronavirus, which has cobbled global travel and threatens thousands of industry jobs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-european-airlines-in-government-talks-over-coronavirus-12537774