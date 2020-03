Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 16:46 Hits: 3

PARIS: Europe's travel sector reacted with dismay on Thursday (Mar 12) to a US-imposed trans-Atlantic travel ban with the share price of major airlines going into free fall. President Donald Trump said the measure would stem the spread of coronavirus, but an EU diplomat in Brussels called it ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/airline-stocks-nosedive-as-us-travel-ban-hits-eu-travel-industry-12532950