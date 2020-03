Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 17:14 Hits: 3

Washington - President Donald Trump and Ireland's visiting prime minister, Leo Varadkhar, had a "strange" moment on Thursday (Mar 12) when it came to the traditional handshake. "We looked at each other. We said 'What are we going to do?'" Trump said to laughter in the Oval Office at the White ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-says-politicians-need-to-shake-handshaking-habit-12533098