Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 20:31 Hits: 6

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday (Mar 12) that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government's chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Britain and the EU also agreed to cancel face-to-face ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/more-loved-ones-are-going-to-die-from-coronavirus-warns-british-12529122