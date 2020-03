Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 06:39 Hits: 0

SYDNEY: Australia's government said on Thursday it (Mar 12) would pump A$17.6 billion (US$11.4 billion) into the economy to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from pushing the country into its first recession in nearly 30 years. The country's first stimulus package since the 2008 global financial ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-unveils-us-11-4-billion-stimulus-to-curb-coronavirus-impact-12529810