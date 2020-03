Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 11:18 Hits: 3

Putin has said that it would be the "right" thing for Trump to attend the commemorative event in Moscow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/10/trump-has-told-russia-he-cannot-visit-for-victory-day-in-may-kremlin-says-a69577