Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 22:20 Hits: 3

It’s about balancing the risk of infection with the negative consequences of breaching social etiquette, says an observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/covid-19-coronavirus-how-to-greet-handshake-hug-etiquette-tip-12521016