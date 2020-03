Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 17:02 Hits: 0

The Russian leader said Tuesday that he is open to a proposal that would allow him to run for president in 2024 and 2030.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/10/president-for-life-putin-opens-door-to-extending-rule-until-2036-a69576