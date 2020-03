Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 02:59 Hits: 0

GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned on Monday (Mar 9) there was now a "very real" threat that the new coronavirus outbreak will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled. After global COVID-19 infections passed the 100,000-mark, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-who-pandemic-threat-12520152