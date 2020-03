Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 03:19 Hits: 0

CAIRO: Just when Egypt's crucial tourism sector was recovering from years of political tumult and terror attacks, the industry finds itself bracing for a potential buffeting by COVID-19. The guesthouse where Bassam Hamimi works in archaeologically rich southern Egypt usually hosts numerous ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-egypt-tourism-impact-covid-19-12520846